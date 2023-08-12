‘Tonight’: Journalist suggests end of Moises Caicedo’s Liverpool or Chelsea saga is close

Another few hours tick by, and yet another update on Brighton midfielder Moises Caicedo appears.

Caicedo is wanted by Liverpool and Chelsea. After both the Reds and Blues lodged bids of over £110m, it now looks like Caicedo is going to end up at Chelsea, despite Liverpool still being the only team to agree a fee.

Reports are suggesting that it will be Chelsea who get the deal over the line in the end. Caicedo himself has remained in London, in the hope of landing his move to Stamford Bridge.

Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

And according to the respected journalist Rudy Galetti, Caicedo’s future and the saga is going to end tonight.

Galetti has claimed via X that Caicedo will definitely choose Chelsea and that the Blues will indeed be paying around £115m for the Ecuadorian.

Caicedo is believed to be being heavily influenced by his agents in this deal. There has even been suggestions that the entire situation has been controlled by his reps from start to finish.

Of course, the midfielder has apparently made it known he favours Chelsea all summer. And in the end, to disappointment of Liverpool, it seems like he’s going to get his wish.

Caicedo now needs to perform

It very much seems like Chelsea will finally get there with this one. And really, thank god it’s over and done with.

Caicedo will now need to knuckle down and perform. Anything else other than some top performances willl have Chelsea fans raising serious questions.

This one has been quite the wild ride for both Liverpool and Chelsea fans. And in a way, there’ll be a sense from Anfield of relief that it’s over and done with.