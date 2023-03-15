Tottenham watched Mike Maignan closely in AC Milan clash - journalist











Journalist Ben Jacobs has told Caught Offside that Tottenham Hotspur were watching Mike Maignan closely during their Champions League clash with AC Milan, with his late save from Harry Kane not going unnoticed.

There is a lot of uncertainty surrounding Tottenham heading into this summer. Of course, the two key talking points are who will be managing Spurs next season, and whether Kane will still be in North London.

Photo by Claudio Villa/AC Milan via Getty Images

But another problem to address will be who will be number one. Certainly, most Tottenham fans are surely ready to see a new goalkeeper arrive with Hugo Lloris’ form generally on the decline.

Tottenham closely monitoring Maignan

It is a big decision for Spurs. Lloris has been one of the Premier League’s best over the last decade. So you would like to think that they will have their eye on some of the best around.

Photo by Fantasista/Getty Images

One name on the radar, it seems, is Maignan. Of course, the Frenchman came up against Tottenham in the Champions League recently, making a couple of important saves as the Rossoneri booked their ticket to the quarter-final.

And Jacobs has now suggested that Spurs were paying extra attention to Maignan’s display in the tie.

“Spurs are looking to replace Hugo Lloris. They have Raya on their radar. Valencia goalkeeper Giori Mamardashvili is another name pretty high up on the list of possibilities,” he told Caught Offside.

“Milan’s Mike Maignan was also watched closely in Tottenham’s loss to Milan, and his late save from Kane’s header in injury time to stop the tie going to extra-time won’t have gone unnoticed.”

Of course, the Tottenham hierarchy may have hoped that Maignan would have been put under a lot more pressure than he was across the two legs.

He kept two clean sheets. But he really did not have a lot to do during the games, with only Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Kane testing him in the second-leg.

However, there is no question that he is one of the best around. So it would make a lot of sense if he was one of the players Tottenham make a move for when the summer window arrives.