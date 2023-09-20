Tomas Soucek says West Ham fans don’t know what 26-year-old player is truly capable of this season

Tomas Soucek has been full of compliments for teammate Lucas Paqueta ahead of West Ham United’s return to the Europa League tomorrow.

Soucek was speaking at West Ham’s press conference as they prepare to face Serbian side Backa Topola.

Photo by Charlotte Wilson/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

The Czech Republic international was asked about Paqueta and wasn’t shy of giving him commendation.

Soucek said: “Lucas is a great player. He can show his skills and what is truly special about him is no one knows what he is capable of doing.

“He’s a very special talent and he can show that. He can do the things we need to get results.”

Lofty praise indeed, but praise deserved based on Paqueta’s performances so far this season.

Although he improved as the season went on last year, Paqueta has seemingly now stepped up a level.

He is one of a few players at West Ham that have taken more responsibility since the departure of Declan Rice.

And as Soucek suggests, Paqueta can be a real difference maker for West Ham.

Soucek says Paqueta can still surprise West Ham fans

Along with Lucas Paqueta, David Moyes has also singled out Mohammed Kudus as a player that can take West Ham to the next level.

And tomorrow night’s game could be an excellent chance for Kudus to make his first West Ham start.

Photo by Marco Steinbrenner/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Fans will hope that the 23-year-old can take a lot of confidence from a good performance and carry it into their trip to Liverpool on the weekend.

The calendar does now get tough for West Ham, as it does for many teams, but Moyes will be quietly confident he’s built a squad well equipped.

And he might too hold Soucek’s belief that West Ham fans are still yet to see Paqueta’s full potential.

Either way, there’s a lot to be excited about in East London right now.