David Moyes says 23-year-old could completely change the way West Ham play this season

David Moyes really believes that new West Ham United signing Mohammed Kudus can take the club to another level this season.

Moyes was speaking to the Evening Standard and said that Kudus was the next step in their plan to be more expansive.

Photo by West Ham United FC/Getty Images

The manager shared that Paqueta arrived with a similar brief last year as his side simply weren’t scoring enough goals.

Moyes said: “I do want to be more expansive, and that’s why we signed Lucas Paqueta last season and Mohammed Kudus this summer.

“It’s not easy to change everything. We’ve tried different elements of our game and it hasn’t always worked.

“Last season, we didn’t score enough goals and we want to improve on that, but still ensuring we are hard to beat.

“That might not be what everyone wants to watch or hear, but ultimately the way we’ve played is part of the reason we’ve won a European trophy and are back in Europe.”

And it does seem Moyes’ side are getting the balance right this season.

James Ward-Prowse is arguably another player who has made the side more expressive going forwards.

Moyes hopes Kudus can really improve West Ham this season

To sign a player like Kudus at 23-years-old really is a coup for West Ham.

And although he’s likely to be eased into the side early on, he could be a real star in the Premier League.

Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images

Kudus was a player with heavy interest from Arsenal and Chelsea in the summer.

And the £38m signing really wouldn’t look out of place in any top team in Europe.

Fans will be quietly confident that Moyes’ wish will come true and Kudus can take this West Ham team to another level.

The Hammers return from the international break with a sobering visit from Manchester City.

Moyes’ side have had an incredible start to the season but now face another big test.