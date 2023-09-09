‘To my knowledge’: Fabrizio Romano says ‘remarkable’ striker Spurs want to sign could leave in January

A number of top strikers moved clubs this summer, but one forward who was unable to get their big-money move this summer was Ivan Toney.

Indeed, the Brentford attacker is currently banned from football, and you can’t help but feel that if he weren’t suspended, he’d have gotten a move this summer.

Luckily, Toney will be back in action just in time for the January transfer window, and according to Fabrizio Romano, writing on Substack, he could get a move in the winter transfer window.

Interestingly, this comes against a backdrop of interest from Tottenham who are still on the lookout for a Harry Kane replacement.

Photo by Chloe Knott – Danehouse/Getty Images

Toney could move

Romano shared what he knows about the ‘remarkable’ striker.

“Nothing is clear yet with regard to Ivan Toney’s future at Brentford and it will take time for some clarity on the issue to emerge. It will be discussed in November/December, so nothing concrete is happening right now as of this moment. To my knowledge, a January exit is possible, yes, but the question remains as to where he would go. It’s not the right time to decide on that point just yet,” Romano wrote.

Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images

Red alert

If Toney is going to be on the market this winter, then a number of the Premier League’s top clubs need to be on red alert.

Indeed, the likes of Tottenham, Arsenal and Manchester United could probably do with a player like Toney in their squad, and if he is on the market, don’t be shocked if multiple bids come in.

Toney could well be one of the best players on the market in January, and this is certainly a situation to keep an eye on.