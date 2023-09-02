Alasdair Gold has claimed that Tottenham Hotspur certainly have an interest in Ivan Toney and could consider signing him in January.

The summer transfer window came to a close last night, and Spurs fans should be pleased with what their side have done. They’ve signed Guglielmo Vicario, James Maddison, Manor Solomon, Ashley Phillips, Alejo Veliz and of course, Brennan Johnson last night.

The focus on transfers will next be in January, and Toney is one to keep an eye on.

Alasdair Gold suggests Tottenham will consider signing Ivan Toney in January

The biggest disappointment for Tottenham fans this summer will probably be Harry Kane‘s departure.

The Englishman was their best player and had carried the club for years. Even in what was a very difficult campaign last season, he scored over 30 goals, which shows just how incredible he is.

Kane left Tottenham for Bayern Munich last month, and Ange Postecoglou decided not to sign a new out-and-out striker to replace him.

That may change in the January transfer window, and Gold has shared the latest.

In a Q&A on Football London, a fan asked the journalist if Spurs are interested in signing Ivan Toney in January, after he would’ve served his ban.

Gold replied: “There’s certainly interest in the striker as there will be from plenty of clubs.

“I’d imagine Spurs are among those having a proper look in January. Toney returns from his ban against them so they’ll get a very close up look!”

TBR View:

Ivan Toney is a terrific striker, and it won’t be a surprise at all if Tottenham would try to sign him in the January transfer window.

The Times reported last month that both Arsenal and Spurs are interested in signing Toney, who will enter the final 18 months of his contract in January. Brentford, however, will apparently demand £80 million to let him go.

That is an outrageous amount of money, but Tottenham need to fill the void that Kane has left, and who better to do it than a striker who plays just like him?!

“He’s kind of like Harry Kane in a way where he’s not only an out-and-out striker, he’s a playmaker as well,” Arsenal star Declan Rice said about him in September last year (talkSPORT).