‘Tireless’: Bryan Gil raves about 24-year-old Tottenham star

Tottenham Hotspur went five points clear at the top of the Premier League table on Friday night.

There were celebrations aplenty at the final whistle and the atmosphere at Spurs is really positive at present.

You can see it in how the Tottenham players communicate with each other on social media, with plenty of camaraderie and banter.

For instance, Spurs duo Bryan Gil and Pedro Porro had an amusing exchange on X after the match.

The Tottenham defender shared a Premier League post about him on his personal account.

Gil replied, in Spanish, “tireless! how heavy” alongside several jokey emojis.

Gil went on to say: “Oh is this Twitter? I made a mistake”.

It’s great to see players get along so well, especially when fans can see this camaraderie online and contribute.

That’s how you know a club is doing well on and off the pitch. And this is certainly the case with Tottenham right now.

Ange Postecoglou has taken Spurs from the doldrums and back into the big time in just a few months.

And while it’s still early days, the fact Tottenham are playing so well and the atmosphere around the club is so good, it bodes well for the rest of the season.

‘Speak warmly of Postecoglou’

Earlier this week, an article in The Guardian – which TBR covered – explained how Postecoglou has sought to make Tottenham an inclusive workplace for everyone.

This goes for players too. As per the report, ‘there is no bomb squad’ under the new manager.

It notes how Hugo Lloris – who looked set to leave the club in summer – ‘continues to work with the first team, while others on the fringes speak warmly of Postecoglou and his methods.’

Photo by Sebastian Frej/MB Media/Getty Images

Gil is currently one such player, though this is pretty much only the case due to the injury he has had to recover from. He got on the pitch against Palace so hopefully it’s the first of many outings this term.

But the fact that he’s still actively engaging and joking with his teammates on social media shows how good the atmosphere must be behind the scenes at Tottenham as well as out in public.