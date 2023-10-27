Tottenham Hotspur are currently flying high in the Premier League and will go five points clear at the top of the table if they win on Friday night.

Ange Postecoglou has been a revelation at Spurs, turning things around at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in a matter of months.

You’ll struggle to find many people – both connected with Tottenham and neutrals – with bad things to say about the new Spurs boss.

In a report in The Guardian, this is also the case for those who, in theory, would have reason not to love him – namely, players who have been struggling for game time.

The report notes how Postecoglou has been creating a culture at Tottenham ‘which is marked by inclusion and the absence of fear.’

This is also the case for out-of-favour players. As per the report, ‘there is no bomb squad’ under the new manager.

It notes how Hugo Lloris – who looked set to leave the club in summer – ‘continues to work with the first team, while others on the fringes speak warmly of Postecoglou and his methods.’

Postecoglou with the Midas touch at Tottenham

Postecoglou has barely put a foot wrong since taking the reins at Spurs.

He has made the right signings, is utilising the right tactics, making the right team selections, and managing players and staff the right way.

Postecoglou has even managed to win over a host of neutrals with his charismatic, no-nonsense approach in press conferences.

It’s no surprise that this culture of inclusion is reaping so many benefits, which ultimately translates to much better performances and results on the pitch.

And considering the turnaround in just a few months, what will things be like at N17 a season or two down the line? It’s exciting to think about if you’re a Spurs fan.