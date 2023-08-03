Tim Vickery shares his big worry about Alejo Veliz joining Tottenham

South American football expert Tim Vickery has delivered his verdict on Tottenham Hotspur’s interest in signing Alejo Veliz this summer.

Vickery has been speaking to Sky Sports News and he’s shared some concerns over the 19-year-old.

Tottenham are stepping up their efforts to back Ange Postecoglou in the market as they are currently closing in on three signings.

Indeed, both Micky van de Ven and Ashley Phillips are expected to join Tottenham over the coming days, while Veliz could follow suit.

Fabrizio Romano claims that Veliz has already agreed personal terms with Spurs ahead of a proposed move.

Tottenham are now attempting to thrash out terms with Rosario Central over a deal for the youngster. But Vickery is unsure whether Veliz’s all-round game is good enough for him to have an impact in the Premier League.

Photo by Luciano Bisbal/Getty Images

Vickery shares big worry about Veliz

Vickery claims he’s watched Veliz in action for Argentina’s Under-20s side this year.

And he believes the youngster has shown plenty of promise in front of goal, but doubts he’s ready to make the step up to English football.

“In the insignificance of my opinion, I have some doubts here,” Vickery said. “Veliz is a 19-year-old, strapping, target-man type of centre-forward.

“Now, we’ve seen quite a few out-and-out goalscorers from Argentina come over to English football in the last few years. Maybe [Luciano] Figueroa at Birmingham, [Facundo] Ferreyra at Newcastle, [Mauro] Boselli at Wigan, [Jonathan] Calleri at West Ham, [Guido] Carijo at Southampton.

“As I ring out this list of names, you’re probably saying ‘Who?’ because none of them made an impact. That type of player who doesn’t offer a great deal apart from goalscoring, coming straight in from South America or Argentina, that type of Argentine centre-forward has consistently struggled in Premier League football.

“And Veliz, maybe I’m being harsh on him because I saw plenty of him this year playing for Javier Mascherano’s Argentina Under-20s side, who really didn’t do well. The side didn’t function, they were a huge disappointment both in the qualifiers and in the World Cup.

“He [Veliz] scored some goals with some towering headers, that’s what he does best and he can lead the line. But I didn’t see enough there to make me think ‘Yes, this is a player who’s ready for the Premier League’.

“He scored goals this season in Argentina and the goals tally is getting better year by year but the strength of the Argentine first division is not what it was. So, as yet, in the insignificance of my opinion, I’m unconvinced that this is someone who can step in straight away and do well in the Premier League.”

Photo by Marcio Machado/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images

Vickery added that Veliz does have potential due to his presence and ability in the air. But feels it would be a gamble from Spurs to bring him in this summer.

He said: “Yes, there is [potential] because he’s strapping physically and those headers that he’s capable of are impressive. So there’s something there to work with.

“It’s always a gamble, especially when you buy straight in from South America. That’s why the fee is usually much lower and historically the Premier League clubs have been more inclined to do secondary scouting – wait until the player succeeds in Portugal or something and then buy them in.”

Veliz is a bit of an unknown talent and these deals do tend to go one way or the other for Premier League sides.

But the Argentine forward has shown plenty of promise for Rosario, netting 11 times in 23 appearances this season.

Of course, it would be a gamble from Tottenham’s point of view to bring him in this summer. Yet there have been suggestions that he could remain at Rosario to finish off the season in Argentina, which could aid the youngster’s development.