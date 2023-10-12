Tim Steidten now wants league leaders’ £40m star at West Ham

West Ham United are keeping an eye on Edmond Tapsoba, with Kurt Zouma now attracting interest from the Saudi Pro League.

That is according to a report from 90min, which notes that Tim Steidten is monitoring players he has worked with previously.

Edmond Tapsoba has been outstanding for Bayer Leverkusen so far this season. Xabi Alonso’s men lead the way in the Bundesliga after the opening stages of the campaign. And the 24-year-old has barely missed a minute.

Leverkusen will obviously be desperate to keep the Burkina Faso international if they are going to launch a title challenge. But it seems that he may be offered another chance to move to the Premier League in the coming months.

West Ham eyeing Edmond Tapsoba

Football Transfers reported in the summer that Manchester United wanted the £40 million-rated Tapsoba. Meanwhile, the Evening Standard suggested that Tottenham were keen.

90min is now reporting that West Ham have Tapsoba on their radar. The Hammers’ technical director Tim Steidten worked with the centre-back before his arrival in the Premier League.

Hammers’ transfer business hints at exciting future

Certainly, West Ham fans have every reason to be incredibly excited about what the immediate future holds for their club. They obviously enjoyed that famous night in Prague last season. And they have made a positive start to their Europa League campaign.

Meanwhile, they sit seventh in the Premier League, within touching distance of the top-four.

And their summer signings have proved to be inspired. The likes of James Ward-Prowse, Edson Alvarez and Mohammed Kudus all look to have huge potential in what they could do with the club.

So if Steidten suggests that he wants Tapsoba to come in at the London Stadium, and West Ham can get a deal done, you would have to think that it could be another outstanding bit of business.