Potential Spurs boost as Manchester United back away from 24-year-old target over £40m asking price

Tottenham Hotspur have received a boost in their potential pursuit of Edmond Tapsoba, with Manchester United now prioritising other targets after learning of the centre-back’s asking price.

That is according to a report from Football Transfers, which claims that Erik ten Hag’s side will be told that the Bayer Leverkusen star will cost £40 million this summer.

Photo by Ion Alcoba/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Edmond Tapsoba is attracting plenty of Premier League attention this summer. Reports from the Evening Standard have suggested that Tottenham have been looking at Tapsoba as they look to strengthen at centre-back.

Manchester United back away from Tottenham target Tapsoba over price

But it was recently claimed that Manchester United have entered the race to sign the 24-year-old.

Photo by Joris Verwijst/BSR Agency/Getty Images

However, it would appear that United could leave the race just as quickly. Football Transfers reports that Ten Hag’s side are prioritising a move for Benjamin Pavard due to Tapsoba’s asking price.

The report notes that Leverkusen want £40 million for the Burkina Faso international. So United are looking elsewhere.

It must be noted that the Evening Standard recently suggested that Tottenham were some way off meeting his asking price as well. But Spurs are on the lookout for further reinforcements at the back.

If Manchester United land Pavard, then they will presumably take themselves out of the running for Tapsoba. And that may present an opportunity for Spurs.

Obviously, as the deadline looms, odd things start to happen in the transfer window. David Raya is seemingly heading to Arsenal on loan, for example. So if Tottenham keep themselves in the hunt for the defender, perhaps there will be a breakthrough before the deadline passes.

It certainly needs to be a big end to the window for Tottenham given the news emerging on Thursday.