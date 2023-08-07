‘Here we go’: Fabrizio Romano confirms major West Ham signing

West Ham United look to finally be spending some of the Declan Rice money and have reached an agreement for Edson Alvarez.

The Hammers have been trying to get a deal done for Alvarez in the last few days and it now appears they’ve got their man.

According to Fabrizio Romano, the Hammers will pay around £34m for Alvarez, who is set to fly into London in the next 24 hours to complete his medical and paperwork.

The move for Alvarez will come as a relief for David Moyes, who has had a hugely frustrating window this time around.

The loss of Rice aside, Moyes has struggled to get players in, amid reports of tensions at board level. Indeed, there’s even been suggestions Moyes could end up leaving as a result of disagreements over transfers.

However, the addition of Alvarez could well kick things into gear for West Ham.

Capable of playing both at the back and as a deep midfielder, Alvarez very much fills some of the void that Rice has left.

The question now is will the Hammers go again and get more players. Replacing Rice is going to be tough, and while Alvarez has quality, Moyes will want more.

Photo by Shaun Clark/ISI Photos/Getty Images

Edson Alvarez to improve West Ham

With only a week until the new season, it was vital that West Ham got some new faces in and it looks like they’re getting their man with Alvarez.

Clearly, this is a player with high stock and a number of clubs are thought to have tracked him throughout the summer.

For the Hammers, this is a good marker and shows they can attract players. £34m isn’t the end of the world either and gives them plenty of wiggle room when it comes to spending the money they got for Rice.