Tim Sherwood urges Chelsea to go and hire manager who Tottenham have spoken to











Tim Sherwood has urged Chelsea to go and hire Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi, after claims Tottenham Hotspur have spoken to him about joining them.

Both Tottenham and Chelsea are searching for a new permanent manager ahead of next season.

Spurs have handed the reins to Cristian Stellini until the end of the campaign, while Frank Lampard has taken the hot seat at Stamford Bridge on a temporary basis.

It’s fair to say that both caretaker bosses have got off to a slightly rocky start to their tenures and it seems unlikely that either of them will secure their roles beyond the end of the season.

One name that has been linked with a move to Tottenham is Roberto De Zerbi, with reports suggesting that they have already spoken to the Italian’s camp over a move.

But Tim Sherwood has urged Tottenham’s London rivals to make their move for De Zerbi and described the 43-year-old as ‘the real deal’.

Photo by Craig Mercer/MB Media/Getty Images

Sherwood urges Chelsea to hire De Zerbi

Speaking on Sky Sports News ahead of Chelsea’s loss to Real Madrid in the Champions League last night, Sherwood raved about the job De Zerbi has done at Brighton.

“They’ve [Brighton] got a manager now, there’s a real identity. Controls the football match, with penetration,” the former Spurs boss said.

“I don’t know how they can not lock the doors there at the Bridge and make sure De Zerbi signs as their new manager before he gets out of there.”

Sherwood was then asked if Chelsea would be reluctant to hire another Brighton manager after how things worked out with Graham Potter.

“That’s the only thing that’s going to stop them from doing it because this guy is the real deal, I promise you,” he responded.

“Watched him the week before against Tottenham, it was a footballing lesson. They’re looking for a manager as well.

“I know the Brighton fans won’t be happy with me for saying this as they don’t want to lose this man. He’s top, top-drawer. He gets the best out of everyone who’s playing.

“They have a clear identity, really encouraging to watch. No Brighton fans are bored watching the football, he’s producing miracles there so if you need a manager who’s used to the premier League now, you [Chelsea] should have made him sign before he left the club.”

Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt – AMA/Getty Images

Spurs and Chelsea seem to be targeting similar candidates at this moment in time, with both sides interested in Julian Nagelsmann and Luis Enrique.

Yet, the Blues seem to be pressing ahead with their search at a quicker pace than Tottenham.

De Zerbi would undoubtedly be a brilliant option for both sides, especially Tottenham. But it remains unclear whether the Italian would be willing to leave the Amex after only joining them earlier in the season.

