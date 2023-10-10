Tim Sherwood has heaped praise on how Tottenham Hotspur boss Ange Postecoglou has brought the best out of Yves Bissouma this season.

Spurs are on top of the Premier League table right now after what has been their best start to the season in over 60 years. James Maddison and Son Heung-min have been the stars, but Bissouma is arguably their most important player.

Tim Sherwood praises Ange Postecoglou and Yves Bissouma

Tottenham signed Yves Bissouma over a year ago, and everyone felt he was an extraordinary signing at the time.

However, the Mali international had a really difficult debut season. Antonio Conte just didn’t seem to fancy him, and even when he did play, he didn’t look great.

Tim Sherwood feels Bissouma was on his way out in the summer, but Ange Postecoglou‘s arrival changed everything for the 27-year-old midfielder.

Bissouma is one of the first names on the team sheet every week for Tottenham. He has been amazing for the league leaders, and Sherwood believes Postecoglou is the one who has transformed him.

He said on The Kelly and Wrighty Show: “Bissouma is a great example for me. Bissouma was on his way out, no one was talking about him anymore being any good.

“He’s more than that. He’s an excellent footballer. He’s showing his attributes now for a manager who wants to put his arm around him, show him some love and really express him in the correct light.

“This manager has got to take an awful amount of credit.”

Spurs’ most important player

Tottenham have a number of top-quality players at the moment.

James Maddison and Son Heung-min are the star names, as is Cristian Romero. Dejan Kulusevski looks to be back to his best, while new boys Destiny Udogie, Micky van de Ven and Guglielmo Vicario have all been fantastic too.

However, if we had to pick Tottenham’s most important player, we’d have to go with Bissouma, who apart from his ‘stupid‘ red card on Saturday, has been nearly flawless.

If Bissouma can keep his discipline in check and stay fit, Tottenham could go on and achieve something special this season.