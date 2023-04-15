Tim Sherwood praises Kaoru Mitoma after reports Arsenal could sign him











Premier League pundit and former Spurs boss Tim Sherwood has praised the impact of Arsenal transfer target Kaoru Mitoma.

Mitoma was in fine form once more as he helped his Brighton side to overcome Chelsea at Stamford Bridge. The Japanese star has been one of the finds of the season and his form is a key reason the Seagulls are doing so well.

Of course, such fine form leads to interest and speculation. Arsenal are known admirers of Mitoma and it was only in March that he was being tipped to sign for the Gunners this summer.

Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

And watching on for Premier League Productions today, former Spurs man Sherwood was left in awe of how good Mitoma’s dribbling was, as he compared him to a certain Gareth Bale.

“Mitoma moves that ball like Gareth Bale. He dribbles that ball with pace and he knows what he is doing. He manipulates it very, very well. Ferguson has to score there and head that one down,” Sherwood said.

Mitoma signed for Brighton for a minimal fee back in 2021. After having a loan spell with Royal Union Saint-Gilloise, the winger has since excelled in Brighton’s first XI.

TBR’s View: Mitoma destined for big things

Kaoru Mitoma is certainly looking the real deal and it is no surprise that the likes of Arsenal and more are looking on.

The Brighton man has been simply brilliant at times. Lauded as an ‘incredible‘ player by Ben Foster, the Japanese star will no doubt go on to get that big move.

Of course, Brighton are in a strong position when it comes to their key men like Mitoma. They rejected a huge offer for Moises Caicedo in the January window. And when it comes to Mitoma, they’re likely to do the same again.