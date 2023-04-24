Tim Sherwood makes Porro and Perisic observation as Tottenham lose at Newcastle











Tim Sherwood has slammed Cristian Stellini for picking the wrong players as he changed formation for Tottenham’s hammering at Newcastle.

The Toon were 5-0 up inside 22 minutes as they simply ripped through a Tottenham defence and midfield that looked shellshocked.

Spurs had lined up with a 4-3-3 this weekend. It was a change from the norm, with the 3-4-3 adopted under Antonio Conte binned off for the clash in the northeast. However, it was a disaster, and Stellini soon changed things, bringing on Davinson Sanchez for Pape Sarr inside the opening half hour.

Photo by LINDSEY PARNABY/AFP via Getty Images

But the game was dead by then. And speaking to Premier League Productions, Tim Sherwood believes Stellini picking Porro and Perisic as standard full-backs completely backfired.

“It could have worked. But pick the right players. If you’re going to do it. The full-back areas for me were glaring,” Sherwood said.

“The full-backs, are wingers. Pedro Porro has his qualities when he goes forward. Perisic wants to go forward as well. They do not want to defend. They detach themselves from the centre-halves and they’re not switched on. They’re ok one v one if someone is dribbling at them. When Joelinton is running off the back of you, next time you see him he’s putting the ball in your net.”

TBR’s View: Porro has been a nightmare signing so far

For all the excitement when Spurs signed Porro, he’s not half had a stinking time of things since he arrived.

Porro has been woeful defensively and the decision to put him in as a right-back against a team as good as Newcastle was boredline criminal from Stellini.

Sherwood is bang on his assessment here. Porro and Perisic can be good players in the final third. But in a back four, it was simply ludicrous to expect them to do well.