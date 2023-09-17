James Maddison left seriously impressed by 26-year-old Tottenham player yesterday

James Maddison took to Instagram yesterday to praise Tottenham Hotspur forward Richarlison after his display from the bench against Sheffield United.

Spurs picked up a dramatic 2-1 over the Blades after scoring two goals in the final four minutes of stoppage time.

Tottenham were left frustrated throughout the game as they failed to find a way past Wes Foderingham, who put in an exceptional display between the sticks.

Sheffield United then took the lead through Gustavo Hamer in the 70th minute and looked set to go on and pick up all three points.

Spurs rued their missed chances before Richarlison was introduced into the action in the 80th minute.

The Brazilian forward has struggled for form and confidence at the start of the campaign. But he netted a late equaliser for Spurs yesterday before providing the assist for Dejan Kulusevski’s last-gasp winner.

And it’s fair to say that Maddison was impressed with his teammate’s cameo display.

Maddison seriously impressed with Richarlison

Maddison took to Instagram after yesterday’s win and uploaded a picture of himself and Richarlison.

He wrote: “Game changer,” alongside a number of round of applause emojis.

Maddison was at the centre of everything for Tottenham yesterday and was unfortunate to not get among the goals.

While Spurs left it incredibly late, they were certainly deserving of all three points.

Ange Postecoglou’s men struggled to make the most of their opportunities but Richarlison made a huge impact from the bench.

It’s no secret that he’s struggled during the early stages of the campaign and a display like that should give him a huge confidence boost.

Spurs will now turn their attention to a short trip to the Emirates Stadium next weekend and it will be interesting to see if Richarlison starts from the off.