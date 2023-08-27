Tim Sherwood blown away by 21-year-old Arsenal man, makes player of the season prediction

Tim Sherwood has been talking about his admiration for Arsenal star Bukayo Saka and believes he’ll be the club’s player of the season.

Sherwood was speaking on Soccer Saturday (26/8 2:41pm) about the 21-year-old attacker.

Arsenal will be disappointed to not currently be top of the Premier League.

They dominated the game against Fulham yesterday but two moments of sloppiness cost them two points.

A misplaced pass from Bukayo Saka caught Arsenal out and Andreas Pereira took full advantage.

The Brazilian caught Aaron Ramsdale out of position and wrong-footed him with his long-range effort.

Saka found the back of the net to equalise in the second half, reclaiming penalty-taking duties from Martin Odegaard.

Photo by Jacques Feeney/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

Eddie Nketiah may have thought he won the match before Joao Palhinha’s late goal.

Sherwood was talking Saka up ahead of the match and believes he’s going to be Arsenal’s best player this season.

The Gunners don’t have a player in the squad that can play at the same level as Saka on the right wing.

It’s why he’s now appeared in each of Arsenal’s last 83 league games.

Sherwood backs Saka to be Arsenal player of the season

Talking about the young forward, Sherwood said: “He feels like he waited for a long time for his opportunity at Arsenal and he played from a very young age.

“But the boy has got the confidence to feel like he’s ready and he wants to get his head down, he wants to work hard, he wants to prove to Mikel Arteta that he is the real deal.

“The durability of him to play that amount of games, everyone talks about now, ‘Oh the games come thick and fast and they need a break and rest period’, this boy doesn’t.

“This boy is made of different stuff. You know, if you left him out and said, ‘I want to rest you’, he’d be devastated.

“He wants to play every single week and why wouldn’t you? He’s at one of the biggest clubs in the country, he’s got all the facilities in the world. He’s got a magnificent young manager who believes in him.

“He’s got a group of young players that he’s come through the academy with and added to that they’re making very, very good signings.

“But this boy Saka, I can’t speak highly enough of him, from the academy, the best player they had last season and probably going to be the player of the season this year, one of their own.”

Photo by Chloe Knott – Danehouse/Getty Images

Although Sherwood believes Saka will win Arsenal’s Player of the Season award, he’ll be aiming to win the league-wide prize.

The 21-year-old is taking his performances to new levels all the time and there’s a suggestion that Manchester City have been monitoring him.

It’s next to impossible to imagine Arsenal ever letting Saka leave to join a rival.

He’ll desperately want to achieve some success at the Emirates but will know that they have to eradicate results like yesterday.