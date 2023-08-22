Manchester City are continuing to monitor ‘special’ Arsenal player – journalist

Journalist Ben Jacobs has suggested that Manchester City continue to monitor Bukayo Saka despite the forward signing a new contract at Arsenal earlier this year.

Jacobs was speaking on The Debrief while discussing all of the contracts the Gunners have agreed over the last few months as Mikel Arteta continues to build such an impressive group.

Photo by Sebastian Frej/MB Media/Getty Images

Of course, the announcement which delighted Arsenal fans more than any other was surely the news that Bukayo Saka had signed a new long-term contract. As reported by The Athletic, the 21-year-old is now set to remain at the Emirates until 2027.

Manchester City will continue to monitor Saka

Saka has been one of the most impressive players in the Premier League for a number of years now. He became the first player in the division to reach double figures for goals and assists last season.

Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images

It was no surprise that clubs were monitoring Saka. He is establishing himself as one of the best wingers in the world. And he is only likely to get better from here. Gary Neville labelled Saka ‘special’ on Monday.

Interestingly, Jacobs suggested however, that Manchester City’s interest in the attacker has not gone anywhere as they make plans for the future.

“With Saka, he was always untouchable in the short-term, although there was some interest from Manchester City. There still is, which is normal because you’re tracking players with a view to three to five windows ahead. But Arsenal were never going to sell Saka,” he told The Debrief.

It should not come as a shock that Manchester City remain admirers of Saka. Ultimately, they are the champions of Europe. They are going to be keeping a close eye on the world’s best players.

But it does act as a reminder that Arsenal need to keep moving forward from here. They have had a taste of a title challenge under Mikel Arteta. Now it is imperative that they are competing for silverware every year and making a mark on Europe also.

As things stand, it is hard to imagine Manchester City going anywhere anytime soon. So they are always going to be in the hunt for those gems.

And if Arsenal cannot continue to kick on, then some of their players may start to wonder whether they need to move on.

The good news for the Gunners is that they are most definitely looking set to enjoy another outstanding year – with a squad that is only going to get better.