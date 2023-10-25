Tim Sherwood amazed after what £30m West Ham target did in the Champions League last night

Tim Sherwood has lauded West Ham United target Harry Maguire after his display in the Champions League last night.

Maguire netted the winner for Manchester United and helped them to a crucial win over Copenhagen.

The 30-year-old is enjoying a run in the side of late after injuries to key players in central defence.

He looked set to leave at one point over the summer as he was deemed surplus to requirements under Erik ten Hag, with David Moyes interested in bringing the defender to West Ham.

Indeed, The Evening Standard even claimed that Moyes was considering Maguire as a candidate to become West Ham’s new captain.

Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images

But after the Hammers agreed a £30 million deal with United to sign Maguire, he decided to stay at Old Trafford and fight for his place.

Now, Tim Sherwood has singled out Maguire for praise after an impressive display in Europe last night.

Sherwood lauds West Ham target Maguire

Sherwood was amazed at Maguire’s display for United last night and heaped praise on the defender for his mental strength.

“I’ve got a lot of time for this boy – someone who’s taken so much stick from the public, especially the England fans,” Sherwood told Sky Sports.

“Man United fans singing his name at the end of the game there but [he’s] someone who wants to put himself up there, he won’t shy away from a challenge, Harry Maguire.

“He [Ten Hag] brings on Christian Eriksen and he finds him with a pass in the middle of the goal and he heads it down. He played well, Maguire, but he scores a really good headed goal. Holds off the defender, heads it down and gives the goalkeeper absolutely no chance.”

He added: “His biggest critic is the manager. He’s been trying to get him out of the club, he didn’t want to leave. He was pumping his chest with the badge on after he scored.

“I think that is redemption for the boy. I think it’s credit to him that he stayed and wanted to fight for his place at Manchester United.

“He knows he’s not going to go to a bigger club than Man United, so he wants to stay. He’s probably looked at the players in his position and he’s seen how flaky they are.

“He probably thought ‘I’ll bide my time, I’ll get a run in the team here and I’ll play enough games to get myself in that England squad in the summer’.

“That’s exactly what he’s done and I give him a lot of credit for that.”

Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt – AMA/Getty Images

Maguire turned down a move to East London over the summer after he had struggled for minutes at United last season.

The decision left many baffled as it seemed evident that he didn’t feature in Erik ten Hag’s plans.

But the Englishman has waited patiently for his opportunity and has now put in a couple of promising performances.

It remains to be seen whether or not Maguire has a long-term future at Old Trafford though and you can imagine that Moyes will remain keen on securing his signature in the future.