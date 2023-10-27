Tim Ream shares who he thinks are better this season – Tottenham or Manchester City

Tottenham Hotspur are top of the Premier League at the moment, but there’s still this distinct view that they’re not genuine title contenders.

The north London club are top of the table, but many believe it’s just a matter of time before the new manager bounce wears off and Spurs slip down the league – even if Ange Postecoglou himself is refusing to rule out a title charge.

However, it does sound as though Spurs may be the real deal.

Those within the game can’t speak highly enough of Ange Postecoglou at the moment, and speaking on The American Dream Podcast, Tim Ream has actually named Tottenham as the best team he has faced this season ahead of Manchester City.

Tottenham better than Man City

Ream spoke about the north London club.

“I mean, I’d say Man City on their day are still the best, but they lose to Wolves, so you throw that in the mix and can you say they’re the best? I have to say after playing Tottenham the other night, they just figure out ways to win, on that basis alone, right now, I’ll say Tottenham, but I don’t think they’ll win the league,” Ream said.

Massive praise

If you weren’t convinced that Spurs were the real deal, these comments should show you that they are.

Ream has played against some of the very best teams in world football over the years, and if he says that Tottenham are as good as Man City, they must be something special.

Of course, you can’t really gauge a team on a one-off game, but playing against Spurs is fresh in Ream’s memory after Spurs’ meeting with Fulham on Monday, and it’s clear that the north London club left a big impression on the defender.

Spurs are being written off as title contenders by some, but perhaps we should be taking them a bit more seriously going forwards.