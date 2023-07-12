Liverpool continue to be linked with Levi Colwill, and according to Neil Jones there may well be some substance to these rumours.

Indeed, speaking on The Redmen TV, the journalist was discussing these links to Colwill, and he says that he was told months ago that the Reds would love to sign the player if they could.

Granted, Jones noted that what he’d heard from his Liverpool sources was something of a throwaway comment, but it does serve to show that the interest from Liverpool in Colwill is long-standing and genuine.

Colwill mentioned

Jones shared what he’d heard from someone at Liverpool about the £40m player.

“I spoke to someone at Liverpool at the start of the year and they said, and it was almost sort of a throwaway comment almost and they said ‘of course if you could get a Levi Colwill in you’d do it wouldn’t you?’ Your ears then prick up a bit and you ask some more questions, but the vibe then, as now, was that there was pretty much no chance,” Jones said.

“It would be very difficult, they’ve already turned down one bid from Brighton, it feels like if he was to leave he’d have to force the situation and burn some bridges.”

Could snowball

It may have just been a throwaway comment that Jones had heard about Colwill and Liverpool, but that isn’t to say that these things can’t snowball very quickly.

If the interest is there, it doesn’t take long for the recruitment team at Anfield to click into gear and get the ball rolling, and it’s clear that Colwill is a player they like.

Of course, as Jones says, this deal isn’t seen as being all that realistic, but, as we all ought to know by now, you can never rule anything out in this game.

Colwill to Liverpool remains a situation to keep an eye on.