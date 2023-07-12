Liverpool are now confident they can sign Chelsea defender Levi Colwill this summer and are preparing to make a bid for him.

A report from 90min has outlined the Reds’ pursuit of one of the most exciting young defenders in Europe right now.

The majority of Liverpool’s business this summer has concentrated on their midfield options.

Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai have already arrived and Jurgen Klopp is a big fan of Romeo Lavia.

However, that doesn’t mean Liverpool aren’t looking to improve their options in other areas.

One position where they could do with some extra options is at centre-back.

Joel Matip, Ibrahima Konate and Joe Gomez all have questionable injury records in recent seasons.

Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Liverpool are now confident they could sign Levi Colwill this summer as doubts remain over his long-term future at Chelsea.

He was ‘fantastic’ on loan at Brighton last season and starred at the Under-21 European Championships this summer with England.

Liverpool confident they can sign Colwill

The report from 90min states Liverpool are ready to make an offer for the 21-year-old defender.

He’s been described as ‘untouchable’ at Chelsea, but he remains far from convinced about his future at the club.

This has given Liverpool confidence that they could sign him this summer which would be a hugely exciting transfer.

Colwill is an impressive young defender who reads the game brilliantly and looks very comfortable in possession.

There are definitely similarities with Virgil van Dijk although he’s not quite as dominant in the air.

He’s the definition of a modern centre-back and could provide cover for Trent Alexander-Arnold if he continues to sit in midfield.

Photo by Charlotte Wilson/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

The fact that Liverpool are now confident they can sign Colwill means a bid won’t be too far away.

It will be interesting to see what asking price Chelsea place on the defender when it’s one of their Premier League rivals preparing to make an offer.

Colwill and Konate could quite feasibly be Liverpool’s starting centre-backs for a long time to come.

If there’s a potential deal to be done, Liverpool have to go all out to make it happen.