Three huge reasons why Celtic coach Darren O’Dea simply must turn down Inverness approach

Away from the Champions League talk for a minute, reports this morning have claimed that Inverness Caley Thistle have made an official approach for Celtic coach, Darren O’Dea. [Daily Record]

O’Dea is in charge of the Celtic B side alongside Stephen McManus and has been doing a fantastic job looking after and developing the future generation of Celtic stars.

But now, it looks like Celtic could be on the verge of losing the talented coach. But should O’Dea take the top job at the Highland club? Here are three reasons why O’Dea must turn down the job.

Celtic offer O’Dea stability

Caley Thistle have aspirations of reaching the Scottish Premier League. That is their main objective. Rooted at the bottom of the table, Thistle are twelve points off the top and haven’t won a game since July and can’t seem to keep the back door shut.

The Inverness Chairman has made it abundantly clear that promotion is top of their agenda and where they are sitting right now, that goal looks unachievable.

Financial issues suggest future investment in first team is unlikely

Inverness’ financial problems have been given a lot of column inches over the past six months. Back in March, The Caley Jags reported pre-tax annual losses of over £835k for 2022. [The Courier]

That has meant that over the last six accounting periods, the Championship side have lost a combined total of over £3m since being demoted from the Scottish Premiership in 2017.

Year-on-year losses mean that investment in the first team could be limited. Admittedly, ICT have brought in eight players in the window. All were on a free bar two, who were brought in on loan. But the club also lost seven players in that same period which included losing important players like Robbie Deas and Scott Allardyce.

For any manager taking over a new club, time is required to apply your own stamp on the team and style of play.

For O’Dea, cutting his teeth as the top man makes that so important. With ICT looking to get promotion to the Premier League, O’Dea may not be afforded that if results don’t pick up quickly.

But not only that, former Caley player Duncan Shearer’s comments on the reasons why Billy Dodds was sacked should also serve as a warning for O’Dea.

Shearer said [The Press & Journal], “The statement from the board on Sunday made it clear they believe a different voice in the changing room can get the club’s season back on track.

“It’s a remarkable comment given it was only three months ago Inverness played in the Scottish Cup final and new contracts were handed out to the management team.

“How quickly people forget in this game.”

And that is the point. The Caley Thistle board clearly have their reasons for pursuing O’Dea. They must rate his ability as a coach and like the cut of his jib.

Photo by Richard Sellers/Sportsphoto/Allstar via Getty Images

But if results didn’t improve to their liking, how quickly would those reasons be forgotten and O’Dea is moved on? Bear in mind, that Billy Dodds just signed a new contract three months ago with the club before he was sacked this week.

This job requires an experienced head, not a new coach looking to cut his teeth in the game like O’Dea is clearly doing.

The Irishman would be best served to stay at Celtic until a more suitable job comes up where he will get time to bed in his ideas.

