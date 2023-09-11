Three clubs tried to sign 27-year-old West Ham player this summer, he rejected them all

West Ham United’s Nayef Aguerd was subject to three different offers to leave the club this summer, but he rejected them all.

That’s according to a report by The Athletic who say that Aguerd had approaches from a Saudi Pro League side and two unnamed European sides.

Photo by Eddie Keogh/Getty Images

However, Aguerd informed his representatives that he was happy to stay in East London.

And this is surely excellent news for West Ham fans given Aguerd’s performances since arriving.

The 27-year-old hasn’t been flawless, he has had difficult games, but overall he’s been a real success.

But that unfortunately may mean that interest will persist in January.



Manchester City are now the latest club said to be keeping an eye on Aguerd, an opportunity that might prove more tempting.

Moreover, it’s also now being claimed that Liverpool also hold an interest.

But one would expect that it would take a sizable offer in order to tempt West Ham to sell.

West Ham’s Aguerd rejected three bids to leave this summer

Aguerd joined the club last summer and was said to be a target for some time.

And this report reveals that David Moyes was actually considering Newcastle United’s Sven Botman at the time as well.

Photo by Rob Newell – CameraSport via Getty Images

Botman was playing for Lille at the time but Moyes ultimately preferred to go with Aguerd who the club had long coveted.

This information does therefore prove just how difficult it may be to prise Aguerd away from West Ham in the future for any side.

The player is happy and David Moyes seems very unlikely to want to sell.

Aguerd will have no doubt endeared himself to the West Ham faithful even more given this news of the bids he rejected.

And as the club prepare to continue their excellent start to this Premier League campaign, Aguerd will be a key part of it.