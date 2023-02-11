Thomas Frank says 24-year-old Arsenal player 'runs the show' every game











It’s Arsenal vs Brentford this afternoon, and ahead of the game, Bees boss Thomas Frank has raved about Martin Odegaard.

The 24-year-old was named as the Gunners’ new captain at the start of the season. There were question marks over if he was the right man, but Odegaard has really stepped up over the last few months.

Frank has been keeping an eye on the Norwegian, and he’s really impressed.

Thomas Frank praises Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard

Arsenal are currently five points clear at the top of the Premier League table despite playing a game less than second-placed Manchester City.

They’ve lost just two league games all season and completely deserve to be where they are.

Odegaard, 24, has been one of Arsenal’s stand-out players this season. He has scored eight goals and provided six assists, and is one of the biggest reasons why the Gunners are challenging for the title.

Frank has been watching Odegaard and he’s really impressed.

After praising Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli in his press conference yesterday, the Brentford boss hailed Odegaard as well.

“Of course, the playmaker, the man who runs the show, Oddegaard – he looks very good!”

TBR View:

Collectively, Arsenal have been so good this season.

An argument can be made for five or six of Mikel Arteta’s men to be their player of the season, and naming just one would be harsh on a few others because of good they’ve been.

However, if we really have to pick one, it has to be Odegaard, who has been exceptional almost every time he played a game for the Gunners in the Premier League this season.

The Norwegian is expected to start against Brentford this afternoon, and if he has a good game, Arsenal should be able to pick up all three points quite comfortably.

