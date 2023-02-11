Arsenal vs Brentford: Thomas Frank hails stats of two Gunners stars











It’s Arsenal vs Brentford in the Premier League this afternoon, and Bees boss Thomas Frank has hailed two Gunners stars – Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli.

The North Londoners have been incredible this season. They are five points clear at the top of the Premier League table with a game in hand over Manchester City, and it really does look like they believe they can win the title.

Frank was among the first to label Arsenal as title contenders last September, and his opinion has not changed since.

Thomas Frank hails Arsenal stars Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli

It’s really hard to pick Arsenal‘s player of the season at the moment.

Almost every one of Mikel Arteta’s regular starters have stepped up, and they’ve all contributed to the Gunners’ success in the Premier League so far this term.

Gabriel Martinelli and Bukayo Saka, however, continue to stand out, and Frank believes there aren’t two other wingers in the Premier League who are better than the Arsenal duo at the moment.

The Bees boss also hailed Saka and Martinelli’s dribbling and ball-progression stats and claimed they are among the ‘most successful’ in the country in that area since the start of the campaign.

Frank said in his press conference, as relayed on HaytersTV: “With Saka and Martinelli – the two best wingers in this moment in time, especially the in-form wingers.

“Also one of the most successful on dribbles and ball-carrying situations. They are very tricky.”

TBR View:

Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli’s performances for Arsenal this season have been outstanding.

The Englishman has scored eight goals and provided seven assists in all competitions this term, while the Brazilian has netted seven times and provided three assists.

The two wingers, both just 21 years old, have made Arsenal an extremely dangerous side, and they are among the biggest reasons why Arteta’s men have a chance to win the Premier League this season.

Saka and Martinelli are both set to start against Brentford this afternoon, and if they have a good game, Arsenal should be able to pick up a win without too much trouble.

