Thomas Frank responds to rumours linking him to Tottenham











Tottenham Hotspur’s search for a new manager remains ongoing, and Brentford boss Thomas Frank has been heavily linked with the job.

Spurs parted ways with Antonio Conte after his furious outburst following his side’s 3-3 draw against Southampton before the international break. His comments sealed his fate in North London, and he had to go.

Daniel Levy has handed the reins to Cristian Stellini until the end of the season, but a new manager will have to come in this summer. Frank is reportedly an option.

The Daily Record claimed two weeks ago that Thomas Frank is the early favourite to become the next Tottenham Hotspur manager.

The 49-year-old, who was recently named the Danish Coach of the Year for 2022, has done a remarkable job at Brentford over the last four-and-a-half years.

He helped the Bees achieve promotion to the Premier League, and if things go to plan in the next six weeks, he will lead them to European football.

That’s probably why Tottenham are said to be looking at Frank as they intensify their manager search, and the Dane has claimed that he is flattered by the interest. He did say he’s very happy at Brentford, but the 49-year-old did not rule out moving to Spurs either.

When asked about rumours linking him with the Tottenham job, Frank told ViaPlay this week, as quoted by Bold.dk: “I’m also just a human being, so of course it’s nice and flattering.

“But I have to focus on Brentford and I’m insanely happy to be here. I say that constantly to my staff and my players. Managers are being fired everywhere, so it is an indication that it’s not working. I really appreciate being at Brentford.”

TBR View:

Frank really would be an interesting choice for Tottenham.

The Dane’s work at Brentford speaks for itself. The way he has developed players and turned them into excellent stars has been sensational over the last few years.

He also knows how to work on a budget too, which, we’re sure, is something Daniel Levy would love.

It will be interesting to see what will happen with Tottenham this summer, but in our opinion, Frank would be a really good option for Spurs.

