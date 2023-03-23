Report: 49-year-old manager is now the favourite to replace Antonio Conte at Tottenham











Brentford manager Thomas Frank is now the favourite to replace Antonio Conte at Tottenham Hotspur in the coming days.

That’s according to The Daily Record, who claim that Daniel Levy has many options on his shortlist for the Spurs job, but as things stand, Frank is the early favourite to take charge.

The Dane has been Brentford’s manager since October 2018 and is tied down to a contract until the summer of 2027.

Photo by Alex Davidson/Getty Images

Thomas Frank is the favourite to become the next Tottenham manager

Tottenham are all set to part ways with Conte this week.

The Italian’s furious outburst last Saturday has not gone down well. He took out his frustrations on the players, the owner and also the club, and it looks like there’s no way back.

Spurs will have to look for a top-quality manager if they do sack Conte now, and big names like Luis Enrique, Mauricio Pochettino and Thomas Tuchel have all been linked with the job.

However, the report claims that Thomas Frank is Daniel Levy’s early favourite for the hot seat at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

It has been claimed that Levy does not want a big-name boss after what happened with Jose Mourinho and Conte. He is looking for a project manager who will build something at Tottenham for years to come.

Frank seems like an excellent fit.

Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

TBR View:

Most Tottenham fans are dreaming of big names like Pochettino or Enrique, but Frank is not a bad option at all.

The 49-year-old Dane has done a phenomenal job at Brentford. He brought them up to the Premier League and if things go their way in the next 11 games, they could well qualify for Europe next season.

Frank’s approach to the game and his proven record of developing young players are very good signs for Tottenham’s senior figures. That may explain why Levy is keen to appoint him.

However, the big risk is that Frank has never managed a club as big as Tottenham. Whether he can handle the pressure that comes with the job is anyone’s guess at the moment.

Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Show all