Thomas Frank reacts when asked if he could leave Brentford, after he's linked with Tottenham job











Thomas Frank has now responded when asked if he could leave Brentford in the near future, after he’s been linked with the Tottenham Hotspur job.

Antonio Conte’s future at Spurs seems to be up in the air at the moment, with his contract set to expire at the end of the season.

The Italian has openly expressed his desire to return to Italy in the future and it seems likely that he and Spurs will part ways at the end of the current campaign.

Indeed, The Times reported just yesterday that if Tottenham are knocked out of the Champions League tonight, Conte could even leave before the season ends.

With doubt surrounding his future, Tottenham are seemingly eyeing possible candidates to replace him in north London.

The Athletic reported yesterday that Frank’s work at Brentford certainly hasn’t gone unnoticed by Spurs.

Now, the Danish boss has played down talk of leaving west London anytime soon – insisting that it would take a ‘unique opportunity’ for him to depart.

Frank reacts when asked if he could leave Brentford

Speaking to Tipsbladet, Frank was asked about his plans for the future amid reported interest from Tottenham.

“That’s a good question,” he said. “I have always felt that you cannot plan your career in this world. I always thought it might be nice to try this or that. So, not too far ahead. 20 years ago, I did not dream of becoming a Premier League coach.”

“It is clear that when we come over here, I think: ‘Okay, it could be nice to try coaching the Premier League’. It has happened, and now I am here. And then I thought at one point: ‘Hmm, if you could get another Premier League job maybe’,” Frank explained.

“But on the other hand, I’m like: ‘Will it make me happier?’ I’m not sure, because this is a super cool place with lots of challenges yet. So, I’m a little doubtful about that. I want to say that if I have to leave here, it has to be a unique opportunity.” as relayed by Sport Witness.

Spurs could do a lot worse than Frank if they are in a position where they need to replace Conte in the coming months.

The 49-year-old has done an exceptional job with Brentford and has them sitting ninth in the Premier League table in what is their second season in England’s top-flight.

