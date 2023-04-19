‘This is true’: Fabrizio Romano suggests ‘excellent coach’ has no intention of managing Spurs











Zinedine Zidane seemingly won’t be the next Tottenham manager.

The former Real Madrid boss had been linked with a move to Spurs in recent weeks, but according to Fabrizio Romano, speaking on the Here We Go Podcast, the Frenchman is not keen to come to England.

Indeed, while many managers harbour big ambitions of managing in the Premier League, Zidane seemingly has no interest in coming to England at all, with Romano stating that a switch to the UK wouldn’t suit him in his private life.

Photo by Angel Martinez/Getty Images

Zidane doesn’t want England move

Romano shared what he knows about the former Real Madrid gaffer.

“This is a good question and I agree with you that he is an excellent coach and he did fantastic work with Real Madrid. He’s not always in these rumours because we know from reports from France, and this is true, he’s not a big fan of moving to England so for him, the private life is something important, and that’s why we don’t see Zidane linked with English clubs in general,” Romano said.

Shame

It’s a real shame to hear that Zidane doesn’t plan on managing in England as it would be very interesting to see how he got on in the Premier League.

The Frenchman’s CV would suggest that he’s one of the best managers of all-time. After all, he won three Champions Leagues in a row with Real Madrid in the mid-2010s, but he’s never tested himself elsewhere.

Proving his worth against the likes of Jurgen Klopp and Pep Guardiola would be the ultimate test of Zidane’s tactical nous, but it sounds as though he’s not keen to come to England anytime soon.

We can only hope that Zidane changes his mind and eventually does come to the Premier League.

Photo by Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images

Show all