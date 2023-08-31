‘Think they will pay’: Spurs now expected to reach deal for ‘exciting’ player who’s shunned rival – journalist

Journalist Graeme Bailey believes that Tottenham Hotspur will pay £50 million to get a deal for Brennan Johnson across the line, with the forward already snubbing interest from Chelsea because of his preference to join Spurs.

Bailey was speaking on the Talking Transfers podcast about the Wales international who has been heavily linked with a move away from Nottingham Forest in the final hours of the summer transfer window.

Brennan Johnson is definitely going to be one of big names to keep an eye on in the final 24 hours of the window. And it seems that it is Tottenham who are on a comfortable pole position in the race for his signature.

Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images

The problem for any of the 22-year-old’s admirers is that Forest are, understandably, not going to let him go on the cheap. Steve Cooper’s men want £50 million for Johnson.

Tottenham expected to pay £50 million for Johnson

There did appear to be a reluctance from Tottenham to meet that asking price. But Bailey believes that Spurs are determined to get a deal across the line. And thus, Ange Postecoglou’s men will be prepared to meet Forest’s demands.

Photo by Christopher Lee/Getty Images

“I think Johnson is a player they have been working hard on. They have been linked to Ansu Fati, but I think Johnson has always been that one. I think they have been buoyed by the fact he has shunned Chelsea’s interests in favour of Spurs,” he told Talking Transfers.

“I think he offers so much. I love Brennan Johnson being a Championship watcher myself I have seen him come on leaps and bounds, I think he could be the next Jarrod Bowen but with a bigger ceiling. I think he is great.

“I think he could be absolutely fantastic and there is no better team at the moment than this Tottenham team. I think Johnson could go there and be whatever he wants to be. He is that good.

“I think Spurs think that as well. I think they will pay £50 million and do a deal at £50 million for him. I think in this market he is just about worth that.”

As Bailey notes, there will be real excitement to see Johnson in this current Tottenham team. They have proved to be so exciting under Postecoglou. And already, the Australian is having a massive impact on several members of the squad.

Johnson’s ‘exciting‘ potential is undeniable. And he is working under a brilliant coach in Cooper. Postecoglou is similarly a master of his craft. So he would also be able to help him continue to develop at a rapid rate.

And with better players around him, there is every chance that Johnson could prove to be a bargain at £50 million in the years to come – if Tottenham do now do a deal.