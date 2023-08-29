Ian Wright says Tottenham could be about to make the ‘perfect’ signing

Tottenham Hotspur have been heavily linked with Brennan Johnson in recent days.

According to the Daily Mail’s transfer confidential newsletter, Spurs are plotting a swoop for the Wales international.

Apparently Tottenham will ramp up their efforts to sign Johnson after they’ve faced Fulham in the League Cup.

Photo by Jon Hobley/MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Nottingham Forest have reportedly rejected a big-money bid from Brentford for the 22-year-old but are braced for more interest from Spurs.

Forest apparently hope to bring in at least £50million for Johnson, one of the best youngsters in the Premier League.

Ian Wright believes that, were Tottenham to sign the Reds ace, it would help unleash their “final form”.

The Premier League pundit reckons Johnson would be a “perfect” signing for Spurs.

“I have seen them linked with Brennan Johnson,” Wright told Premier League Productions (28/8, 2:40pm).

“That midfield, with Bissouma, Sarr, Bentancur and Maddison, in and around there, then with Richarlison up front.

“If you can get a Brennan Johnson – then you are looking at a Tottenham team that’s starting to cause a lot of problems.

“If they can bring in another winger like a Brennan Johnson, who is very exciting. He would be a perfect Tottenham player.

“I could totally see it, just like I see it with Maddison. Then I would start to see the Tottenham, in their final form, look very, very dangerous.”

Our view

It’s not surprising to see Tottenham being linked with Johnson. We’ve all seen what he’s capable of in the Premier League.

He looks like he has an amazing future in front of him and could certainly do a job for Spurs or any other big top-flight team.

Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images

Admittedly, it would be hard for Tottenham – or any other suitors – to sign him, as Forest aren’t in need of selling.

Nonetheless, this is certainly an interesting lead for Spurs. Let’s see what happens in the coming days.