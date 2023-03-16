Thibaut Courtois impressed by Alisson in Liverpool's Champions League defeat to Real Madrid











Liverpool are out of the Champions League after losing to Real Madrid – and Thibaut Courtois acknowledged his opposite number Alisson after the game at the Bernabeu.

The Reds’ hunt for a seventh title is over, with the Spanish giants winning 1-0 on the night.

Liverpool were already hugely up against it having lost the first-leg 5-2.

Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images

There was to be no amazing comeback from Jurgen Klopp’s side, with Karim Benzema striking in the second-half.

There needed to be a truly special display from the Reds. But there was no danger of that, with Real easing to victory.

In the end, it could have been many more than one for Carlo Ancelotti’s side.

But Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson was in truly inspired form.

The Brazilian made fantastic stops from the likes of Vinicius and Eduardo Camavinga in the first-half. And he denied Fede Valverde in the second.

He was one of only a few Liverpool players to emerge from last night’s game with any credit.

And Alisson came in for some acknowledgement from Real Madrid’s goalkeeper Courtois.

Thibaut Courtois praises Alisson after display for Liverpool against Real Madrid

Speaking after the game, the £35 million man said: “It was a good performance from us. They tried to create chances, Alisson made a series of brilliant saves and until our goal came, we knew they were still in the game.

“Once we got that goal, the game cooled off a bit and we knew we were going to qualify.”

It was a truly a great performance from Alisson. Former Reds full-back Jose Enrique also praised the South American for his efforts.

Photo by Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images

Had the other Liverpool players been at the races like him, there might have been some potential to at least make Real feel slightly uncomfortable.

Unfortunately for Liverpool fans, the spark just wasn’t there from anyone else.

In the end, it was a relatively easy job for Real.