Fabrizio Romano has suggested that Tottenham Hotspur think that Brentford’s asking price for David Raya will drop as Spurs close in on agreeing terms with the goalkeeper.

Romano was speaking to Caught Offside following the reports at the weekend that Tottenham are in talks with the Spaniard as they look to sign a replacement for Hugo Lloris.

There is certainly more than a small question mark hanging over the future of David Raya this summer. His contract at the Gtech Community Stadium expires in a year. And the Bees have signed a replacement.

Tottenham think Raya price will drop

Meanwhile, reports from the Evening Standard this weekend claimed Tottenham are closing in on agreeing personal terms with Raya.

However, there was still one major hurdle for Spurs to clear. Brentford want £40 million for the 27-year-old, while Tottenham want to pay considerably less.

It seemed safe to assume that the Bees would dig their heels in over the fee they want for Raya. But Romano has now suggested that Tottenham believe that a compromise will be reached.

“Raya remains Tottenham’s priority for the goalkeeper position and they will pursue this deal, but for the moment Brentford’s asking price of £40m is considered too high,” he told Caught Offside.

“Still, Spurs feel the price could change as Brentford have already signed a replacement in goal and Raya won’t sign a new deal there, while he’ll be out of contract next summer.”

The onus is absolutely on Tottenham to get a deal done. It must not be forgotten that they are looking to replace a player who has given them more than a decade of outstanding service.

Lloris is their captain. And for most of his time in North London, he has been the undisputed number one. This is not a position Spurs should look to fill on the cheap.

Raya is an ‘incredible‘ talent. And he has been brilliant at the highest level for the last two years. He is someone with the ability to step into the void Lloris will leave.

If Brentford continue to make it clear that it is £40 million or no deal, Tottenham surely have to pay the money. Their fans will not be happy if they come this far only to walk away.

If they do not sign Raya, they certainly better have something special in mind.