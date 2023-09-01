Crystal Palace actually haven’t had a bad transfer window all things considered.

Yes, they finally lost Wilfried Zaha, but, as of yet, not lost the likes of Michael Olise, Marc Guehi or Eberechi Eze despite consistent links away.

Eze in particular has been strongly linked with a move away from Palace. Manchester City have been said to be keen, while Tottenham are said to have considered a late move for the player.

However, according to David Ornstein, speaking on The Athletic Football Podcast, Crystal Palace are desperate to keep Eze, claiming that they will fight tooth and nail to keep hold of the player.

Photo by Sebastian Frej/MB Media/Getty Images

Palace ready to fight

Ornstein shared what he knows about Eze.

“On that same day reports emerged that they (Man City) had a strong interest in Eberechi Eze from Crystal Palace but for a number of reasons, Nunes was above Eze on the list. Perhaps Wolves’ financial situation, Crystal Palace, Eze is the best player there, they want to fight tooth and nail to keep hold of him and if he does go it will be for the highest possible price with time needed for a replacement,” Ornstein said.

Photo by Sebastian Frej/MB Media/Getty Images

Surely staying

Ornstein says that Palace will fight with all of their might to keep Eze, and, at this point, it’s hard to imagine he’ll be leaving.

The ‘incredible’ midfielder is one of Palace’s best players as Ornstein says, and the Eagles have shown time and time again this summer that they won’t be bullied by big clubs, and deadline day won’t change that.

We have to imagine that Eze will be staying at Palace beyond this evening.