Tottenham have plenty of money to spend at the end of this transfer window.

The north London club still haven’t touched the Harry Kane money, and they may be tempted to splash the cash in the final days of this window.

There have been strong links to the likes of Brennan Johnson as of late, but now, according to The Independent, Tottenham are, once again, weighing up a move for Eberechi Eze.

The Crystal Palace star has been linked to Spurs all summer long, and while it’s largely been stated that the midfielder would be too expensive for Ange Postecoglou’s side, Tottenham are now considering making a move.

This would be an exciting transfer to say the least.

Eze is one of the most dazzling and exciting players in the Premier League, and he’s already been showing that this season.

Indeed, Eze has been fantastic as per usual at the start of this campaign, with his performance against Arsenal underlining his ability to perform against teams at the highest level.

Eze earned massive praise from Andros Townsend during that game who labelled Eze as ‘unbelievable’ after he turned Thomas Partey inside out.

“What a piece of skill! It looked like a pen. Unbelievable footwork from Eze. Gabriel is certain it’s a dive, but on first viewing, it looked like there was contact,” Townsend said.

“It’s a penalty! Unbelievable piece of skill, how can that not be a penalty? He’s done Thomas Partey all ends up. Thomas Partey dangles the leg. I honestly believe that’s the first one they’ve got wrong tonight.”

Eze is a player ready-made for a top six club, and while this would be an expensive move for Tottenham to make, it’s one that would certainly be worthwhile if they could get it over the line.

It’s ambitious and probably unlikely, but this could be one of the biggest deals we see before the deadline.