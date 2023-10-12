‘They started calling’: Rangers alternative to Clement and Muscat lifts lid on his future

Glasgow Rangers are looking to bring in a new manager to take the Ibrox reins after parting company with Michael Beale.

It looks as though Rangers are edging closer to an appointment, with just a few names now in the Ibrox hat.

Philippe Clement and Kevin Muscat appear to be the frontrunners for Rangers, but a new name recently appeared on the Ibrox rumour mill.

Photo by Eren Bozkurt/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

TEAMtalk reported on Wednesday that Nenad Bjelica has put his name forward and would like a meeting with the Rangers board.

The 52-year-old last managed Turkish outlet Trabzonspor, but was recently sacked with the club seventh in the Superlig table.

Now, Bjelica has spoken about his future amid links with the Ibrox role, as per Croatian outlet Germanika.

“I would not like to go into details,” he said.

“On Saturday, when the news broke that I was leaving Turkey, I had some contacts with interested clubs.

“They started calling and we’ll see what happens next.”

Our view

Bjelica has joined the Rangers managerial race somewhat late, but while speculation is vague at present, the Ibrox camp may well have got in contact with him. No harm in it.

The Croatian does have experience in winning titles, and also has decent Champions League and Europa League experience.

Photo by Ahmad Mora/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Bjelica’s most successful role was at Dinamo Zagreb, where he won back-to-back Croatian titles in 2018 and 2019, plus the 2018 Croatian cup.

He has also won two lower-league titles in Austria with WAC St Andra.

However, it remains to be seen whether Bjelica has what it takes to get the better of Clement or Muscat, who both have impressive credentials.