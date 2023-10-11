Rangers manager twist as five-trophy 52-year-old makes late bid for Ibrox job

Glasgow Rangers are seemingly closing in on a new manager to take the Ibrox reins.

According to TEAMtalk, Rangers are in the final stages of bringing a new manager in at Ibrox.

But while Philippe Clement and Kevin Muscat are the leading Rangers candidates, a new name has emerged for the Ibrox role.

Photo by Jonathan Moscrop/Getty Images

The online outlet claims Nenad Bjelica has put his name forward and would like a meeting with the Rangers board.

The 52-year-old apparently wants to find himself a new role quickly, and has identified the vacant Rangers post as the perfect opportunity.

TEAMtalk say sources have claimed that he wants an opportunity to speak to the Ibrox board, and has been put forward.

Bjelica last managed Turkish outlet Trabzonspor, but he has been sacked with the club seventh in the Superlig table.

The Croatian has been a coach since 2007 and has managed a variety of clubs in several different countries.

Bjelica’s most successful role was at Dinamo Zagreb, where he won back-to-back Croatian titles in 2018 and 2019, plus the 2018 Croatian cup.

He has also won two lower-league titles in Austria with WAC St Andra.

Photo by Eren Bozkurt/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Our view

It’s nice to hear that Bjelica reportedly wants to manage Rangers.

On the plus side, he has experience in winning titles, and also has decent Champions League and Europa League experience.

However, it remains to be seen whether Bjelica has what it takes to get the better of Clement or Muscat, who both have impressive credentials.