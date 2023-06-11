Stan Collymore has suggested that Kyogo Furuhashi would be a smart target for Tottenham Hotspur in the summer transfer window as the club cannot continue to rely so much on Harry Kane and Son Heung-min.

Collymore was speaking to the Sunday People (11/6; page 57) as Spurs prepare for their first window with Ange Postecoglou at the helm.

Photo by Richard Sellers/Sportsphoto/Allstar via Getty Images

Of course, there appears to be a lot of work for Tottenham to do this summer. Perhaps only Harry Kane met or surpassed expectations this past season.

Collymore recommends Kyogo for Tottenham

Improvements are needed all over the field, including in attack. Son was poor for much of the season, as was Dejan Kulusevski. And Richarlison is yet to get close to justifying why the club spent so much on him 12 months ago.

Photo by Mark Runnacles/Getty Images

And with that, Collymore believes that Postecoglou should look to his old side for inspiration.

He told the Sunday People (11/6; page 57): “I think there are probably 10 defenders on their books, all earning good money, and you have to ask yourself as to how many of the top clubs would want any of them?”

“Up front, the club cannot go on relying on Harry Kane and Heung-min Son forever. They need some pace and vitality.

“Kyogo at Celtic is worth a punt.”

It does appear that Tottenham may well make a move for the Japan international in this window. Reports from The Sun previously suggested that Spurs are prepared to pay up to £30 million for Kyogo.

The 28-year-old has been an inspired signing for Celtic, scoring 34 goals in all competitions this past season. He played a pivotal role in the Hoops winning the treble. And Postecoglou has previously labelled him ‘unbelievable‘.

The Bhoys are surely not going to make it easy for anyone to sign Kyogo. Having lost such an important figure in Postecoglou, they will be desperate to not see more key men leave so soon.

Having said that, Kyogo is 28. So he will be aware that there may not be too many more opportunities to move to one of Europe’s top leagues.

So if Tottenham come calling, the forward is surely going to face a tough decision over his future.