‘They might try’: Tottenham could make January move for ‘incredible’ £20m PL player – journalist

Journalist Matt Barlow has suggested that Tottenham Hotspur could look to make a fresh move for Lloyd Kelly in the January transfer window, having had a bid for the defender rejected on deadline day.

Barlow was speaking in the Daily Mail’s Q&A and had been asked whether Tottenham are expected to be busy in the January window after welcoming a number of signings over the summer.

Photo by Robin Jones – AFC Bournemouth/AFC Bournemouth via Getty Images

Lloyd Kelly was someone Tottenham seemed to make a big push for right at the end of the window. Spurs appear to lack depth at the heart of their defence. And they are now even weaker with the departure of Davinson Sanchez.

Tottenham could make fresh move for Lloyd Kelly in January

The Athletic reported on deadline day that Spurs had a £20 million bid for Kelly rejected. Bournemouth wanted more for the 24-year-old.

Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images

It was a link that Tottenham fans may not have expected. But it seems that the move was not a potential panic buy, as Barlow picked him out as someone that the club may go back in for in January.

“There’s still quite a bit to do so I expect they will be looking for business in January. As mentioned, they are thin in central defence,” he told the Daily Mail.

“They might try to revive the move for Lloyd Kelly from Bournemouth. And Pierre Emile Hojbjerg, who was keen to leave in the summer, will have suitors again when the market reopens, possibly Atletico, which means Spurs will want to replace him.”

It will be interesting to see what happens over the next few months. Spurs have made a brilliant start to the campaign. But there are going to be some bumps in the road. And the Carabao Cup loss to Fulham arguably highlighted how important it is that Tottenham are lucky with injuries.

The next few months may dictate how much Tottenham are willing to spend on another centre-back in January. It is a harder window to work in.

Kelly has been described as an ‘incredible‘ player. So a move is not going to be easy to agree. But Tottenham fans will trust Postecoglou if Spurs do reignite their interest at the next opportunity.