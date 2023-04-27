‘They hope’: Fabrizio Romano says Tottenham’s ‘dream’ is to appoint ‘crazy’ manager now











According to Fabrizio Romano, Tottenham’s dream is to hire Julian Nagelsmann as their new manager.

The German has been out of work since he was sacked by Bayern Munich last month, and ever since he came onto the market, Tottenham have been linked.

According to Romano, speaking on the House of Champions Podcast, Spurs are incredibly keen on bringing Nagelsmann to north London, stating that the Spurs’ big dream is to hire the German as their replacement for Antonio Conte.

Spurs dreaming of Nagelsmann

Romano shared what he knows about the managerial situation at Spurs.

“There are some candidates of course. Luis Enrique was one of the candidates at Tottenham who was appreciated especially when Fabio Paratici was there. We know they dream of Julian Nagelsmann, they hope they have a chance, but it’s not something advanced or in concrete stages, so it will not be easy at all,” Romano said.

Becoming a nightmare

It may be Tottenham’s dream to hire Julian Nagelsmann as their new manager, but if they don’t get a move on, their search for a new gaffer could become a nightmare

With the Real Madrid and PSG jobs potentially available this summer, Spurs’ top managerial targets are bound to be snapped up sooner rather than later, and if Tottenham don’t act fast, their dream scenario could turn into a nightmare.

Of course, we’ve seen this exact situation play out before back in 2021 when Spurs were basically forced into hiring Nuno Espirito Santo, and they need to make sure to avoid that scenario this time around.

Nagelsmann may be a ‘crazy’ manager, but Tottenham need to calm things down around their club, get their ducks in a row and make this appointment in a simple and straightforward matter.

