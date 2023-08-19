‘They have actually’: Tottenham have genuinely looked at signing £70m player now – journalist

Tottenham received £100m for Harry Kane last week, and, as of yet, they’re yet to spend any of that cash.

Spurs are biding their time in the transfer window, and they could be set to strike soon.

Indeed, the north London club have been linked with a number of potential new additions, including Crystal Palace’s Eberechi Eze.

There have been tentative links between Spurs and Eze for a little while now, but, according to Dean Jones, speaking on the Ranks FC Ultras Podcast, Tottenham have actually looked into the idea of signing the attacking midfielder this summer.

However, saying that, Jones noted that Eze would cost around £70m, claiming that he would be surprised if Spurs did actually bite at that sort of price.

Photo by Andrew Kearns – CameraSport via Getty Images

Spurs have looked at Eze

Jones shared what he knows about the midfielder.

“Yeah Eze has a £70m pricetag on him, so it would have to take a big call from Tottenham to go there. I do believe they have actually looked into that, so that is interesting in itself, but at £70m, that’s basically all of the Harry Kane money, I would be surprised,” Jones said.

Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images

Too expensive

Eberechi Eze is a fantastic player, that much is certain, but at £70m, you have to say he’s just too expensive for a team like Spurs.

Yes, he’d be brilliant, but Tottenham already have their creative spark in the midfield in the shape of James Maddison, they don’t need Eze that much.

There are other areas of Spurs’ squad that could do with having £70m spent on them, and while bringing Eze in would be exciting, it would also be a luxury signing, and Spurs can’t really afford luxury at the moment.

Sadly, it’s difficult to see this one happening.