Eberechi Eze has been linked with a move to Tottenham as of late.

The attacking midfielder has been a star for Crystal Palace over the past 12 months, and, unsurprisingly, the midfielder is wanted by one of the Premier League’s biggest clubs.

However, as always, this won’t be an easy deal for Spurs to do.

Palace have already lost Wilfried Zaha this summer, and it looks like Michael Olise will be on his way out soon too, so if Eze was to go, that would mean Palace have lost all three of their most important attacking players in the same window.

Spurs are well aware of these difficulties, and according to Tom Barclay, speaking on Last Word on Spurs, Tottenham have admitted that this deal is probably not going to happen this summer.

LONDON, ENGLAND – APRIL 01: Crystal Palace’s Eberechi Eze (right) breaks away from Leicester City’s Harvey Barnes during the Premier League match between Crystal Palace and Leicester City at Selhurst Park on April 01, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Andrew Kearns – CameraSport via Getty Images)

Probably not

Barclay shared what he’d heard from Spurs about Eze.

“Eze, he has proven his fitness now, he was fantastic towards the end of last season. Palace will sell most of their players at the right price, but after losing Zaha and Olise, they will be asking for mega money for anyone else they want to keep, and Eze would be the prime candidate for that. I have asked about that and looked into that possibility and the word I got back on that front was probably not, not now, I don’t think so,” Barclay said.

SHEFFIELD, ENGLAND – AUGUST 12: Eberechi Eze of Crystal Palace takes a corner kick during the Premier League match between Sheffield United and Crystal Palace at Bramall Lane on August 12, 2023 in Sheffield, United Kingdom. (Photo by Sebastian Frej/MB Media/Getty Images)

Palace shouldn’t sell

In all honesty, Spurs are probably right in their view that a move for Eze is unlikely this summer.

Palace will not want to sell the attacking midfielder this summer. He’s a fantastic player, and after losing Eze and Olise, they can’t afford to let another of their creative stars leave.

Spurs would benefit massively from this signing, but, just as they were with Wilfried Zaha for all of those years, Palace are going to be prickly negotiators if Tottenham come in for Eze.

Eze will likely stay at the Eagles for the coming season.