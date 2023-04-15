‘They can’t believe how good he is’: Pundit says manager Spurs have spoken to has stunned his squad











Speaking to BT Sport, Peter Crouch has been discussing Roberto De Zerbi and his impact at Brighton this season.

The pundit was discussing his contenders for the Manager of the Season award, and the Italian got a shoutout from Crouch.

Interestingly, the BT pundit says that he’s actually spoken to a few of Brighton’s players, and he says that the Seagulls’ squad have been stunned by how good of a manager De Zerbi actually is.

Of course, this all comes against a backdrop of interest from Tottenham with Alasdair Gold claiming that the north London club have actually been in touch with the Brighton boss lately.

De Zerbi has stunned his players

Crouch spoke about the 43-year-old.

“I spoke to some of the players at Brighton and they can’t believe how good he is. People inside football know how good De Zerbi is. You speak to the players and how impressed they are with him day in and day out, and what he’s doing there, he’s doing a great job,” Crouch said.

Shocked everyone

Crouch says that De Zerbi has shocked his squad, but he’s also shocked the wider footballing world.

Indeed, when the Italian was appointed as the new Brighton boss after Graham Potter left for Chelsea a number of eyebrows were raised.

Hardly anyone knew who the former Sassuolo boss was, but now, he’s established himself as one of the very best coaches in Europe, and there’s a reason Tottenham are after him.

De Zerbi is certainly a manager who is headed to the very top of the game.

