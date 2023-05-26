‘They are talking to’: Tottenham are now in talks with an ‘unbelievable’ manager - journalist











Tottenham are in talks with Luis Enrique about replacing Antonio Conte in north London.

That is according to The Mail’s Riath Al-Samarrai, who was speaking on Sky Sports’ Back Pages Podcast about Tottenham’s current predicament.

Spurs’ search for a new manager has, once again, taken another sharp turn after Arne Slot rejected the north London club, and now, they’re looking for another top candidate.

A number of options have been touted, but according to Al-Samarrai, Spurs are in active talks with Luis Enrique about the role.

Photo by Ayman Aref/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Spurs in Enrique talks

Al-Samarrai shared what he knows about the ‘unbelievable’ manager.

“It took 72 days before they settled on Nuno and they’re in the same situation again. What are Spurs going to do next? I’ve seen a few more names in the hat today, they are talking to Luis Enrique, Postecoglou is in there as a suggestion, Graham Potter, for my money feels like a good choice and he was from the start,” Al-Samarrai said.

Get it done

Spurs are in talks with Enrique, and we can only hope that these talks accelerate rather quickly.

Indeed, the Spaniard looks like a great candidate for the north London club, and Tottenham, realistically, do need to get a move on in their hunt for a new gaffer.

After two months without a permanent manager, Spurs need to hurry up and get their acts together, and appointing Enrique quickly would be a good sign of intent.

The longer this drags on, the worse this looks for Spurs. Yes, they are a rudderless mess at the moment, but you don’t want everyone in the country knowing just how deep your issues are.

Fingers crossed these talks with Enrique go well.

Photo by Ulrik Pedersen/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Show all