Gary Neville insists Daniel Levy has no say in Tottenham's transfer business











Tottenham Hotspur came away from Fulham with a massive three points, as they ground out a 1-0 win last night.

A moment of magic from none other than Harry Kane just before half-time was the difference between the two sides.

Speaking after the match on Sky Sports Monday Night Football, Gary Neville was discussing Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy.

Speculation has been rife about Spurs boss Antonio Conte’s future at the club in recent days.

In the lead up to the game, reports from Italy suggested Conte was looking at leaving the club in the summer.

Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images

His contract runs out in six months’ time, but Tottenham have the option to extend it for an extra year.

The Times suggest that the club aren’t happy that Conte keeps airing his grievances in his press conferences.

The Italian has made demands in the past about improving his squad, although so far, they’re yet to act in the January transfer window.

Neville has now suggested that Levy isn’t involved in any of Tottenham’s transfer business.

He believes their most recent signings are all very much the work of Conte, who can’t be blameless when it comes to the club’s recruitment.

Neville suggests Levy hasn’t signed players for Tottenham

Speaking on Sky Sports Monday Night Football, Neville said: “We can’t just become revisionist and say he’s not been supported. We thought – and lots of people thought – that Tottenham might be the ones that would push City and Liverpool.

“He’s not done the job that Arteta has done this season with his squad.

“Who should be more disappointed with that, Conte, Tottenham, the players?

Presenter Dave Jones interjected, saying: “We don’t know who signed the players…”

To which Neville replied: “You don’t think Conte signed [Ivan] Perisic, or [Rodrigo] Bentancur, or Richarlison? He’s signed them!

“There’s no way, you don’t do that to Conte or he’d walk out in 10 minutes.

“Levy has got a brass neck but he wouldn’t sign players… Those players he’s [Conte’s] signed!”

Photo by James Gill – Danehouse/Getty Images

There were chants of Levy out from Tottenham’s away fans at Craven Cottage last night.

The chairman has overseen the construction of a new stadium, and hundreds of millions of pounds of spending.

However, Spurs have very little to show for it right now, and are in danger of missing out on Champions League football.

Tottenham fans will want Levy to agree to spending some cash in the final week of the transfer window, but as Neville suggests, he’s not responsible for who comes in.

Show all