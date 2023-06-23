There’s a ‘huge chance’ £45m player signs for West Ham this summer now – journalist

Kalvin Phillips has been linked with West Ham for quite some time now via a swap deal with Declan Rice.

Indeed, it has been touted that Phillips could play a part in a deal that would see Rice join Manchester City.

However, according to Graeme Bailey, even if that deal doesn’t come off, Phillips could still end up being a West Ham player.

Indeed, speaking on the Chasing Green Arrows YouTube channel, Phillips is a key target at West Ham, and even if this supposed swap deal doesn’t come off, there is a huge chance that the £45m player does end up in east London.

Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

Phillips could join

Bailey shared his verdict on Phillips.

“Even if Rice went to Arsenal. I still think Kalvin Phillips is a huge goal for West Ham. Even if that doesn’t happen, I still think there’s a huge chance he ends up at West Ham,” Bailey said.

Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Makes sense

Regardless of whether or not this supposed swap deal comes off or not, Phillips to West Ham is a move that makes the world of sense.

The reality of the situation is that Declan Rice is leaving West Ham, and when he goes, the Hammers will need a replacement.

Phillips may well be one of the best options out there, he shares a number of attributes with Rice, and he could slot right into that midfield once Rice is gone.

West Ham will have money to spend once this sale goes through, and they could allocate a number of those funds towards signing Phillips this summer.