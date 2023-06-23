Mikel Arteta and Edu may be fuming as Arsenal’s move for Declan Rice is now under threat from both Manchester City and Manchester United.

The Gunners had been keen to add Rice to Arteta’s squad this summer, but interest from both Manchester clubs has complicated matters.

Indeed, while Arsenal had made two bids for Rice, Manchester City have entered the race over the past 24 hours, while there have been some rumours regarding a swap deal involving Manchester United.

According to David Ornstein, speaking on the Five YouTube channel, there is an element of truth in the idea that United could offer a swap deal for Rice, while Kalvin Philips’ name has also been mentioned in discussions with the Hammers too.

Swap deal mooted

Ornstein shared what he knows about a potential swap deal for Rice.

“I think West Ham, who are the winners in this situation, they will be open to all scenarios I suspect., Whether that’s straight cash or players in the opposite direction. There have been reports that West Ham have asked for some Arsenal players as well as the money, but so far it has just been money from Arsenal’s perspective,” Ornstein said.

“There were reports of Manchester United coming in with money plus players, I think there is an element of truth in that, but I don’t know if it has developed, and when Manchester City’s interest emerged, Kalvin Phillips’ name did come up in dispatches, to my knowledge Kalvin Phillips wants to stay at Manchester City.”

If Arsenal do want to push the boat out to sign Declan Rice then they may have to get involved in this swap deal saga.

The Gunners have a number of fringe players that West Ham would take at a moment’s notice.

The likes of Folarin Balogun, Emile Smith Rowe or even Kieran Tierney could act as great bait in this deal, and perhaps Arsenal should consider making this type of offer.

It would be an unorthodox way of getting a deal done, but desperate times call for desperate measures.