Harry Kane has been full of praise for Ryan Mason after the Tottenham interim manager threw his hat into the ring for the permanent role at Spurs.

Mason stated in his pre-match press conference this week that he feels ready for this job, and now he’s received a public endorsement from Tottenham’s most important player.

Speaking to The Standard, Kane called Mason a ‘great’ manager, claiming that he has a fantastic footballing brain and that he sees the game in a very unique and positive way.

Kane also claimed that the entire squad is behind Mason and they’re now keen to finish the season as strongly as they possibly can.

Kane hails Mason

The striker praised his temporary boss.

“Ryan has been great,” Kane said.

“He’s come in at a really difficult time after that [Newcastle] defeat and he’s not had long to implement any style, so it’s all been about motivation and getting some belief back in the boys.

“I’ve known Ryan a long, long time. He has a great football brain. He sees the game in a really good way, he has worked under some fantastic managers.

“We’re all behind him. We want to work for him and try to finish the season as strong as we can. And he’s a great guy and a great manager. Hopefully, we can finish strong and see what happens.”

Not the worst option

Hiring Ryan Mason as the permanent manager of Tottenham would be quite a radical move from Daniel Levy, but after hearing these comments you have to say it’s not the worst thing the Spurs chairman could do.

Mason has the makings of a talented manager, he’s got the respect of the squad and it sounds as though Kane is a big fan.

Of course, Kane has always been brilliant at giving these pristine, media-trained, fluffy answers, so you may have to take this praise with a pinch of salt, but if Kane genuinely does rate Mason as highly as he says, he could be a good option to take over at Spurs permanently.

